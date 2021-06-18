Kingdom: Ashin of the North new posters offer some clues

The upcoming Netflix film, Kingdom: Ashin of the North, is a much-anticipated spin-off based on the hit South Korean zombie period drama series Kingdom. Recently, fans were treated to five new teaser posters for the film. Three of the teaser posters depict a young Ashin looking into the distance, a magenta-hued resurrection plant and the mesmerising white eyes of an infected tiger – all hinting at the story that will unfold.

As seen in the season 2 finale of Kingdom, we see an adult Ashin standing amongst chained-up zombies not far from the heroes of the series. Viewers were immediately intrigued by her character, and the new series explores her backstory in detail. Kingdom: Ashin of the North will delve into the very origins of the resurrection plant and the infected which have turned the whole of Joseon into a bloodbath.

Actress Gianna Jun will reprise her role as the adult Ashin, while Kim Sia will portray the younger version of her character. Park Byung-eun plays Min Chi-rok, a young man who encounters Ashin in the freezing cold northern regions. Min later becomes an ally of Crown Prince Lee Chang in his fight against the conspiracy to seize the throne and prevent the infected from overtaking the royal palace.



