Klang resident turns home garage into Valentine’s Day gift shop

Despite the pandemic, she believed it is still a good time for locals to express their care to their loved ones through gifts and flowers. But since the Covid-19 cases were increasing, Xiu Wei reckoned a “drive-through” would be a good solution.

ONE Klang woman went viral yesterday after transforming her garage into a Valentine's Day gift shop. The woman named Xiu Wei, who is a wedding planner, converted her home garage to serve customers looking to purchase last-minute romantic gifts for their partners.

Customers were not only able to buy romantic gifts but also reduce the possibility of getting infected. In fact, customers did not need to step out of their vehicles to buy their gifts.

All the options were instead conveniently displayed as catalogues were provided to ease the selection process. Once the puchase had been decided, the store assistant placed the flowers and gifts into the boot or back seat of shoppers’ cars.

Many locals seemed to have liked the idea. So much so that Xiu Wei revealed that 80% of her products were sold on the first day of the business itself. While this feat is indeed impressive, Xiu Wei is no stranger to these outstanding figures.

Her usual business, known as Pop-Pop Balloon Party House, is popular among locals for its wide range of affordable gifts. Xiu Wei's product offers range from balloons to flowers, with prices starting at RM10.