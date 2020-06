The 2019 supernatural-themed Korean drama Hotel Del Luna is set for an American remake.

The fantasy romance drama set in a mystical hotel that caters to spirits with unresolved grudges will be remade by American production company Skydance Media.

Skydance Media which has worked on series such as Altered Carbon, Grace and Frankie, and movies such as Terminator, 6 Underground and Mission Impossible, will be in partnership with the original producers of the Korean version, CJ ENM and Studio Dragon.

“At its core, Hotel Del Luna is a spectacular visual fantasy grounded in a story about the importance of human connection, lost lives, and unfinished business,” said Bill Bost, president of Skydance Television.

Unlike most contracts like these, Studio Dragon will be involved in the production process from the beginning to end on equal footing as Skydance.

The remake will be written by Alison Schapker, the co-showrunner and executive producer of Netflix’s Altered Carbon season 2. She is also well-known for her work on other series such as Fringe, Scandal and Alias.

“We’re incredibly happy to be working with globally renowned production company Skydance as well as writer Alison Schapker, and we’re looking forward to the future. Hotel Del Luna being chosen as our first collaborative project shows that our company’s work is globally competitive,” said Park Hyun, the head of Studio Dragon’s Global Division.

“We will lead the Hotel Del Luna project to success, and we will create international dramas that more people from around the world can enjoy. In doing so, we will become a premium drama studio that can elevate the status of Korean content.”