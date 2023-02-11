KPKT announces five winners for first ever Toilet of The Year Award 2023 worth RM10k

THE Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) recently held a rather unusual award ceremony, celebrating the cleanest toilets in Malaysia.

According to the ministry’s Facebook post, the Toilet of The Year (TOTYA) 2023 award is an initiative to recgonise and commend private establishments’ toilet maintenance according to the Clean, Attractive and Fragrant (BMW) standard.

“The idea to hold the Toilet of The Year awards was KPKT Minister Nga Kor Ming’s idea and held for the first time this year,” the post said

The TOTYA 2023 ceremony was held at Bukit Kiara on Nov 1, officiated by Nga.

The winners walked away with a generous RM10,000 cash prize together with a trophy and certificate.

345 participants have joined the competition this year, which has been divided into five categories which are hotels, shopping malls, Rest and Relax (R&R) stops, petrol stations and restaurants.

Out of the 345 participants, the five TOTYA 2023 winners with the most spotless toilets are:

Hotel Category - The George Penang The Cruise Collection in Penang

Restaurant Category - Cawan Mu FMB Sdn Bhd in Ipoh, Perak

Shopping Mall Category - Toppen Shopping Centre in Johor

Petrol Station Category - Petron Senai Jaya, Senai in Johor

Rest and Relax (R&R) Category - R&R Elmina Arah Selatan, Koridor Highway, Guthrie in Selangor

The award can be viewed as a good way to show appreciation towards those maintaining such facilities, possibly encouraging other outlets to do the same.