KTM’s ETS service given a glowing review by British travel writer

A THAI-BASED British travel writer has written a glowing review of his experience travelling with the Keretapi Tanah Melayu’s Electric Train Service (KTM ETS).

The British traveller, Richard Barrow shared in his Facebook post that he spent RM150 for a business class ticket travelling for four hours from Butterworth to Kuala Lumpur. In his post, he tagged the train operator and had nothing but praises for its wonderful hospitality.

He added that trains in Thailand could improve their services in the same way as Malaysia.

“I’m very impressed with everything. Thailand desperately needs to upgrade its rolling stock. I know they now have the Red Line trains, but these don’t go very far. We need something like this going to Chiang Mai,” Richard said.

Richard mentioned that he was provided lunch and other refreshments to sustain him throughout the journey and claimed the train ride was akin to flight services.

“Shortly after we departed, attendants came round with lunch which was included in the price of the ticket. Then two hours later they came round with coffee and tea and some snacks. Very much a similar experience to flying,” he added.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the train’s restaurant carriage was the best part of his journey due to it being linked to the regular carriage.

“I have not experienced one of these for a while. Hopefully, Thailand will again have restaurant carriages by January next year,” he said.

His post was well-received by many netizens online, who mostly agreed the business class experience was top-notch.