Kuching man losses RM 1.2m in online job scam

AN astonishing RM 1.2 million was recently stolen from a man in Kuching, Sarawak, after a Tinder match promised him a part-time employment opportunity.

An event manager in his 30s fell for a terrible trap, according to Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, the Sarawak police commissioner, who disclosed details of the online fraud.

According to reports, the victim met a woman named Emma on a well-known dating app, which is how he was cheated of millions. Emma soon struck up a conversation with the victim and eventually offered him a job.

The victim immediately accepted, thinking it was a solid chance.

The scammer convinced the man to send RM1.2 million to seven separate bank accounts in exchange for good financial rewards from the job.

If he was successful in selling goods on an online site, he would receive additional commissions.

According to The Borneo Post, the criminal pretended to be a Vietnamese in order to win the victim’s trust and then proceeded to elaborate on the job scope through a video conversation.

Between May 15 and July 13, the event manager, who was unaware of their evil plan, started idly moving a sizable sum of money to numerous bank accounts.

However, despite his significant investments, the victim only received a pitiful RM 200,000 return.

When the promised commissions failed to materialise, the event planner realised that he had fallen victim to a sophisticated scam.

He lodged a police report with the authorities after coming to this realisation.

Due to this incident, police enforcement strongly advises the general public to use extreme caution when interacting with strangers or offers that seem too good to be true.