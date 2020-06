Country group trio Lady Antebellum has announced a change of name after joining the rest of the music industry to rethink using terms with racist connotations.

The Grammy-winning band will now be known as Lady A, dropping the name Antebellum, which celebrated the pre-Civil War South.

The group took the name because they were inspired by Antebellum-style homes when they formed the band.

“We are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery,” the band said on Twitter.

“We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued,” they said.

“Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that.”

According to Bloomberg, several companies have joined the broader push to stop celebrating the Confederacy and reconsider symbols associated with slavery and racism.

Nascar is banning the Confederate battle flag from its events and properties while the music industry is dropping the expression “urban” to refer to black artists. The changes were made to ensure its awards were “inclusive and reflect[ed] the current state of the music industry.”

"A lot of creators and people in that genre didn't like that description and felt it pigeonholed certain styles of music," said Harvey Mason Jr, the Recording Academy’s interim president and CEO, in an interview with Variety.

Record labels and radio stations have reportedly begun to drop the usage altogether too.