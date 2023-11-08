Lady gets hair stuck in massage chair at train station

WE’VE all seen massage chairs, but most of the time we just quickly move on. Our current tale took place in China, when a woman’s relaxation time was curtailed after her hair became tangled in a massage chair.

A red-clad woman was captured on camera on Weibo crying in pain as her hair unexpectedly became tangled in the massage chair.

The incident happened during a train halt in Chong Qing, China when many people rushed to the woman who was being tugged by the chair.

However, the men that rushed to her were also seen attempting to unplug the massage chair, and the stronger ones mustered all their courage to yank the chair aside so that others could quickly remove the moving machine.

Unfortunately for the victim, she was still unable to free herself from it.

After all the failed attempts, one of the men promptly held the woman as another one delicately chopped off a section of her hair.

At the time of writing, the management has immediately put a hold on all of the massage chairs in the area until further notice.

We sincerely hope the victim recovers from this trauma as it must have been a terrifying situation to be in. After hearing this, would you ever sit in one of those massage chairs?