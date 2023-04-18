Langkawi struggles to attract tourists since pandemic: Public discusses reasons on social media

LANGKAWI, a popular Malaysian destination known for its sandy beaches and duty-free shopping, has struggled to attract tourists since the Covid-19 lockdown. Despite hopes that Malaysians would return, tourist numbers have remained low, with many opting to travel to Thailand instead due to high prices and unreliable ferry services.

Since then, many people have utilised social media to discuss further how this might have occurred. Comments on their Twitter page gave us insights into what the general public thought about this.

“Think of something that Langkawi does better than Thailand.”

“It’s not only in Langkawi. It’s all over in M’sia including places like KL & JB. Was at PD last week and it was pathetic. M’sia has totally lost it when comes to customer service, F&B quality and hospitality. Lexus Hibiscus PD staff are 90% foreigners.”

“Restrictions here and there. Afterwards, complaint local don’t give support.”

The local government of Langkawi must seriously examine cost-effective methods for luring domestic and foreign tourists if it hopes to see a transformation in the island’s tourism industry.

The hope is that Langkawi will soon be able to reopen to tourists from around the world.