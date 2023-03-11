Laundromat customer in Klang slammed for leaving clothes unattended in washing machine for over 30 minutes

IT is common to see people leave their laundry unattended in the laundromat washing machines for long periods of time. Admittedly, it can be annoying for others as other patrons as they would want to use the machine as well.

A laundromat customer on Facebook group Meru Klang Residents Official voiced out his frustration upon noticing a customer’s laundry left out for a long time in one of the washing machines.

“This is for the owner of the clothes left in the machine from around 12pm to 1pm on Oct 30 at the laundromat in Jalan Limau, Klang.

“If you come across this post, please reflect on what you have done, inconveniencing everyone else in the laundromat because of your clothes left in the machine left for more than half an hour.

“Do you think just because you bought the laundromat tokens, it means that you bought everyone else’s time?,” he said in his post.

Netizens were split on the post, with some suggesting to take out the person’s laundry, calling this a “small matter” not worth getting angry over.

However, there were others who sided with him, agreeing with his sentiments criticising the random person’s irresponsible actions and defended the post’s purpose to remind others to be more considerate and responsible.

Eventhough one has paid to use a certain service, one has to remember that there are others waiting in line as well. What would you have done in this situation?