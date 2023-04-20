Law student set himself ablaze after multiple failures

WORRY is a common human trait, but it can sometimes spiral out of control.

Recently, a 24-year-old man set himself on fire due to exam stress and is now receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

It was reported that the law student was devastated by failing his exams for the third time.

On April 17, the man allegedly poured fuel on himself and lit a lighter, according to Segamat district police chief, Superintendent Ahmad Zamry Marinsah.

Despite a gas station owner extinguishing the flames, the man tried to commit suicide again by running into the center of the road, hoping to be hit by a car.

Although vehicles were able to stop in time, the incident caused a car and a lorry to collide, with one onlooker filming the victim’s anguished sprint across the street.

This incident is a reminder to reach out to those who may be struggling, offering professional support instead of just a listening ear.

If you’re feeling depressed, lonely, hopeless, or suicidal, Befrienders is available for emotional assistance seven days a week, free of charge and confidential.

Remember, it’s never too late to seek help or talk to someone.

Befrienders Hotline: 03 – 7627 2929