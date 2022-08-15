Lawyer slams local council for injuring stray dog, mulls legal action

LETTERS of demand will be sent out to the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) and two animal welfare bodies for inaction on an alleged animal abuse case, Malaysiakini reports.

This comes after a short clip of abuse of a dog involving a suspected employee of the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) went viral on social media.

Animal rights lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan reportedly told a press conference that eyewitnesses have lodged two police reports.

Rajesh also said police reports would be filed against the enforcement officers involved in the incident.

“We don’t know if they are employees or contractors hired by the local council but they came in MPK’s van, wearing MPK vests.

“From a legal standpoint, MPK is still responsible for what they did,“ he said.

The letter of demand stipulates that the bodies have seven days to take action on the case - failing which, legal action will be taken against them.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Saturday.

During the media conference, eyewitnesses claimed that the dog was choked despite protests from onlookers.