Lazy employee demanded steamed fish after boss buys him lunch

BEING an employer is not easy as they have to manage and oversee the company’s operations and deal with various employees and their attitudes.

Recently, a newly hired worker has been causing some unwanted ‘drama’ at his new job after only three days of working there.

Through some screenshots shared on Facebook by Hannah Goh, she said that the anonymous worker borrowed RM450 from his boss on the third day of work and has a habit of frequently skipping work.

In the messages, the employee asked his boss: “I haven’t worked in a few days, are you not wondering if I’m in need of money?”

“I’ve been asking you to come (to) work every day. You refused to. If you need money, you’ll come to work, right?” the employer replied.

The company boss also said: “I’ll pay you once every week. If you don’t have enough for food, I’ll lend you first” to the anonymous worker. The staff jumped at the chance and told his boss that he only had less than RM1 on him and asked if his boss could lend him some extra cash.

On a separate date, the staff member asked his employer what was for breakfast and told him that he would not be working and would return to work another day.

“What are we having for breakfast tomorrow? I’ve finished my cigarettes. I’m not working tomorrow, I’ll come on Monday instead,” the worker said to his boss.

The boss then responded to the worker’s audacious message and told him to stop reporting for work if he skipped this time around. Upon seeing the reply, the worker straight away agreed to come to work the following day.

The daring employee then asked his boss what was for lunch to which the boss replied they will be having fried food.

“The place for fried food that you brought me to the other day, I didn’t like it. I would have preferred steamed Teochew fish,” the worker responded.

“Work hard, and you can eat whatever you want,” the employer told the worker.

World of Buzz reached out to Hannah, who said that the employer is her relative and is a kind and considerate boss to his staff. Due to his kind nature, the unnamed employee is still working under his company.

The worker’s work ethic surprisingly improved after the previous conversation.

“As of now, he’s still working with us. He can’t clear his debt with us, so we’ll see what to do once he has paid his debt,” she clarified.

Hannah also shared that the company suspects the anonymous staff member being mentally unwell or under the influence of alcohol during his previous messages to his boss.

“Someone without any issues wouldn’t have texted their boss in that manner,” she added.