Lee Hyori to host 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards

This year, 2021 MAMA will take place on December 11 at 6pm KST with the theme Make Some Noise. The huge event will also be held in South Korea due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. According to reports, 2021 MAMA will take place at CJ ENM’s Contents World at Paju City, Gyeonggi, which is said to be the size of 32 soccer fields.

Kpop artist Lee Hyori is officially confirmed as the host of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. She’s the first ever female solo host in MAMA history, and it’s a prestigious role previously helmed by stars such as Song Joong Ki, Lee Seung Gi, Lee Byung Hun, Park Bo Gum and more.

[ #2021MAMA ] Host Announcement #이효리 #LEEHYORI LEGENDARY K-POP ICON! Introducing you to the best and the first female host of MAMA, Lee Hyo Ri! MAKE SOME NOISE! 2021 MAMA 2021.12.11 (SAT) #MnetAsianMusicAwards #MAMA #Mnet pic.twitter.com/9OoSWN6XV9

Since 2010, MAMA has been held outside South Korea. It was held in Hong Kong from 2012 to 2015. In 2017, it was held in Hong Kong, Japan and Vietnam. In 2018, the event was held in South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong.

The 2019 MAMA was supposed to be held in Hong Kong but did not materialise due to the Hong Kong protests at the time. Last year, the event moved online due to the pandemic.

According to Bandwagon, MAMA is also launching special project to mark its 12th year. The special project feature a host of notable Kpop acts including PSY, EXO’s Kai, former 2NE1 members Dara, Minzy, and Park Bom, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and more.

This special project will be released on Oct 28 at 8pm KST.