Lee Jong Suk and YoonA star in new Kdrama

Actors Lee Jong Suk and YoonA will be starring together in a brand new tvN drama titled Big Mouth. According to Soompi, Big Mouth is a noir drama about a third-rate lawyer who suddenly gets a murder case that turns him into a genius conman.

To protect his family and survive, he must dismantle a huge conspiracy among the upper-class elites.

Lee will star as Park Chang Ho, a lawyer who only has a 10 percent success rate. He’s called Big Mouth because he’s only all talk but no action.

YoonA plays Go Mi Ho, a nurse and Park Chang Ho’s wife. She has been his number 1 supporter and the reason he succeeded in becoming a lawyer. When she learns that her husband has been mistaken as a conman, she sets out to clear his name herself.

Big Mouth is set to premiere in 2022.