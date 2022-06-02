Lion’s ‘cute’ haircut tickles netizens

AS our hair is the first thing others notice, it’s important to get a trendy haircut to suit our lifestyle.

While one would assume this would be the rule for humans, surprisingly, this also happened to a lion in Guangzhou Zoo in China.

A viral video showed images of the lion with straight fringe on the front, and a round or bowl cut and combed to look straight.

Netizens commented on how hilarious it was to see the magnificent animal in an adorable but short hairstyle.

Some people did not find the situation as amusing, however, accusing zoo officials of botching the lion’s ‘haircut’.

Zoo workers have denied that they gave the beast the hairdo. Instead, they claimed the cute hairstyle was a result of the increased in humidity in their city, which caused the lion’s mane to droop.

The hair will grow back naturally in time, but until then, it’s going to bring us so much joy.