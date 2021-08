WITH yesterday (Aug 4) registering record-breaking numbers of daily infections (19,819) and deaths (257), it is time for unvaccinated Malaysians to take the initiative and head to one of the many walk-in vaccination centres that have been set up around the Klang Valley.

Beginning today (Aug 5) until Aug 22, walk-in vaccinations are open to all Malaysian residents aged 18 and older, under the MySejahtera programme.

Walk-in vaccination centres include:

>> Pusat Konvensyen Kuala Lumpur (KLCC), HCO F

>> Pusat Konvensyen Kuala Lumpur (KLCC), HCO G

>> Pusat Konvensyen Kuala Lumpur (KLCC), HCO H

>> Pusat Konvensyen Bangi Avenue (BACC)

>> Hotel Wyndham, Klang

>> Dewan TAR Sabak Bernam

>> Dewan Komuniti Serendah

>> Movenpick Hotel & Convention Center KLIA, Sepang

>> Pusat Konvensyen Ideal, Shah Alam (IDCC)

Walk-in vaccinations are also open exclusively to non-Malaysian residents at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil. Foreign citizens aged 40 and older with pre-existing health conditions may get their jabs there from Aug 9 to 11, while those aged 18 and above may get theirs from Aug 12 to 22.



Walk-in vaccinations begin at 2pm for these venues. Malaysians are required to bring documentation proving that they are residents of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, while foreign citizens will need to bring authorised travel documentation and visas.

The Selangor state government’s Selvax programme is also open for walk-in vaccinations until Aug 13 for those who have yet to get their vaccination appointments under the MySejahtera programme. These include:

>> Tropicana Gardens Mall, Petaling Jaya

>> Evo Mall, Bandar Baru Bangi

>> Hotel De Palma, Shah Alam

>> Aurora Place, Bukit Jalil

In addition, Selvax’s Kompleks Sukan PKNS vaccination centre is open for walk-ins for Malaysians until Aug 9, while foreigners will be allowed to get vaccinated through the programme from Aug 10-13.

Take note that those walking-in under the Selvax programme will need to first download the Selangkah app and pre-register.