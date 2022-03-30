Llaollao responds to new frozen yoghurt store in Ampang

YOGHURT store Llaollao recently posted a meme of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the recent Oscar ceremony on their official Facebook page as a response to a newly opened local frozen yoghurt store.

The newly-opened frozen yoghurt store, named ll.la.lo, opened its first outlet in Ampang Point, Kuala Lumpur on March 22. There are offering an opening promotion, with discounts of up to 50% off for their yoghurt treats.

A lot of llaollao fans were enraged after noticing the similarities between the two outlets. Ll.la.lo has the same cup design, same toppings such as sauces, fruits and crumbled biscuits, and even the same teardrop-shaped spoon. Malaysian took to the comment section to call out the new brand for plagiarism and to voice their dissatisfaction towards the owner.

Even though some netizens are saying competitions are a part of business, but many were not satisfied with the new yoghurt outlet for their cheap marketing strategy.

“Is it so difficult to think of a different name until so similar? You must be the one who likes to copy your friend’s homework”, one user commented.

Well, having more yoghurt outlets is an advantage for us consumers, since there will be more options to choose from.

What do you think?