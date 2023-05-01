Loan shark targets wrong house, apologises politely

A VICTIM was in shock as the loan sharks were in search of a debtor that goes by the name Ho but they mistakenly approached the wrong house.

According to Sin Chew, six men on three motorcycles began to plaster reminders at the front of the victims house.

The family said they did not know who the person they were looking for when shown the picture and details of the debtor.

The victim apporached the Public Complaints & Service Team of the Selangor Youth League for assistance regarding this issue.

The association’s director held a press conference on Tuesday to address this matter and showed that the loan shark had politely apologised to the victim through WhatsApp.

In response, the victim wished the loan shark luck in finding the debtor and asks that his family is not be harassed again.