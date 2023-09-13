Local actor claims majority of wealthy, working M’sian women are arrogant and conceited

IN a podcast titled “Should Women Stay at Home or Work?” local actor Rosyam Nor contributed his opinion in which he felt that quite a number of women who earned well had a tendency to be arrogant.

He emphasised that his statement didn’t apply to all women, but most of them. He then followed up with an explanation that these working women tend to want their husbands to take care of chores and the kids because they were exhausted from work.

The host of the podcast chirps in, stating that it was a matter of “give and take”.

But Rosyam adds on, asking the host if she agreed with his statement that some women tend to be egoistic when they have money, in which she responded “It does happen.”

“When they’re well-dressed, some of them might look down on their partners and wonder why they married such a guy. She might also feel that other men are more attractive and appreciate her more. That’s how marriages tend to end up in turmoil.”

In response, the host commented that both parties should be working unless the man of the house is capable of providing for his whole family.

Rosyam agreed, acknowledging that by having a career, women can make financial contributions however he added that some women do not have good saving habits. Instead, they spend their income on their “wants”.

To the ladies out there, what do you think? Do women have a tendency to be more arrogant when they have careers and earn money?

And to the men, where does your opinion lie on this?