$!Local actress modeling for Victoria Secret receives support and backlash from netizens

THERE are many Malaysians who have made headlines internationally and those achievements are celebrated with most of us beaming with pride. With success, criticisms are soon to follow and certain criticisms come from cultural and religious “concerns” whereas some others criticism’s stem from issues they advocate for. Local actress and model Nia Atasha made waves online by being the first Malay woman to model for Victoria Secret. In the famous lingerie brand’s latest campaign, Nia modelled alongside Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 Jane Teoh and Thai actress and model Janie Tienphosuwan. “I’m honestly still processing everything and currently in pinch-me mode. Teenage Nia wouldn’t believe this,” the model said in her Instagram post.

Comment taken from @BMVFM/Twitter

While the 27-year-old received a ton of congratulatory messages and support, there were those who were not happy about her inclusion in the brand. “Her dignity as a Malay woman has fallen. Malay women have to be with their manners and decency. Hopefully, all is well for her in the end,” a netizen said. “It is the media’s fault for making a big issue out of this model’s “achievement”. There is no need to do that. Before this, we looked up to those who got 13A’s for SPM or got into Harvard. Is this an example we should look up to?” a netizen chimed in. “As a Muslim woman herself, she should be more selective when choosing a brand campaign. Being this revealing will only invite disagreements. Hopefully she will realise this and be a better Muslim,” a netizen added.