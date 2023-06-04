Local celebrity condemned for allegedly laughing at current generation for wanting work-life balance

HUSTLE CULTURE has been called out by many in the current generation to be unhealthy, creating burnout and having to forgo one’s mental health and self-care while working in a job you hate, probably earning a meager salary to achieve certain milestones at a certain point in life.

A local celebrity has come under fire online for allegedly laughing at the current generation of working adults who want a work-life balance in a snippet of a podcast episode posted on Twitter.

During the latest episode of Amelia Henderson’s podcast, Studio Sembang, Janna Nick, a well-known figure in the local community, mentioned how she had observed that the current generation values a work-life balance. However, she couldn’t help but chuckle right after expressing her thoughts.

“Sorry but I finally have a work-life balance at 28 years old now after I have achieved a certain amount, after I have bought two houses, after getting a car.

“I’m not saying this to brag or show off. I want to say that I can relax a bit after I have secured certain things in my life.

“If you have not achieved your first goal in life, don’t ever think of having work-life balance,” Janna said in the podcast episode.

Janna then points out one can have said work-life balance if they come from a rich family or want to marry a rich person.

Netizens online did not take to Janna’s words well, especially since they felt that she was laughing at those who wish to attain work-life balance.

Many have pointed out that celebrities and others have different working structures and therefore get paid at different rates; hence, many who work to the bone are not rewarded accordingly.

“It’s a privilege for you to have house and car when you reach 28. Some put more effort but still don’t get there. Thus, most people are happy with their current life. No house? That’s alright, as long as they are happy. That is work life balance,” a netizen said.

However, despite its backlash, some netizens have pointed out that the one-minute clip does not provide much context to Janna’s viewpoint as she mentioned earlier in the podcast how she worked from the tender age of seven for her family and how much she sacrificed to get to where she is today.

“The comments here are the total opposite from the ones at their YouTube! This is why you should listen and understand the full context. Don’t jump into conclusions so quickly,“ a netizen said.

Amelia had come to Janna’s defense in her recent Twitter post, stating that Janna was not mocking those who want work-life balance.

“Janna was not laughing at anyone who want to achieve work life balance. She’s laughing because only she knows how much work she had to put in to achieve her own work life balance.

“When you come from a financially difficult background, before you even have room to think about work life balance, you have to think first, how to put food on the table for you and your family. That’s where she’s coming from.

“We all have our opinions. There are those who are not chasing down financially focused goals in life and that’s totally ok! I agree with what Janna said. I think there will be people out there who do as well,” Amelia explained in her post defending Janna’s opinion in her podcast.