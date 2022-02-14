Local entrepreneur gives pet cat a gold chain worth over RM25k

LOCAL entrepreneur Haliza Maysuri recently went viral for gifting a gold chain worth RM25,850 to her cat. The chain was engraved with the cat's birthday date and its name, Money.

Haliza reportedly said: “The chain’s measurement is customised to suit Money so it can’t be sold or be worn by anyone else. Even if I’m not here anymore, the gold chain is still for Money.”

Haliza mentioned that she bought Money for RM1,800 from a pet shop back in 2018. She and her husband had no plans to buy a new pet since they already had one, however after meeting Money, they couldn't stop themselves from bringing her home.

She also explained that since adopting Money, her business had improved. In addition to that, Money helped her cope with loneliness as all her children had grown up and live far away.

Haliza and her husband have given Money its own room in the house, and are willing to fly all the way to Bangkok every six months to buy toys and new clothes for the cat. Money is so loved that she goes to the spa every month and apparently has never set foot on the floor.

Are you willing to spend for your pet like this?