Local finds cockroach inside toasted bread in Puchong restaurant

A local by the name of Benny Teng recently published a message to the Facebook group (Puchong News Group) describing his visit to a ‘kopitiam’ in Puchong that had recently opened.

Unfortunately, he discovered a dead cockroach in a piece of toasted bread which he ordered. Luckily, nobody bit into it.

The restaurant in question, released a response on its own Facebook page following the post that has since gone viral.

It stated that as soon as they learned about the finding, they initiated an investigation right away and suspended its collaboration with the bread provider because of the mishap.

“The management of the corporation has implemented stringent measures, including disciplining or letting go of those accountable. We also acknowledge that it was a mistake on our side not to double-check the ingredients before dishing it out, for which we sincerely apologise.”

Many customers commented that the food wasn’t fresh and that the restaurant’s standards had dropped.

A customer also complained that the prawns in their dish weren’t fresh and probably wouldn’t go back to the restaurant.

However, another customer pointed out that he considered this to be one of his favourite nearby eateries.

What do you make of the entire situation?