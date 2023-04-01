Local food reviewer ‘roasted’ for ‘messy’ review

A LOCAL food reviewer named ‘Daddi’ received backlash from netizens after a video posted by JomKita on TikTok went viral.

Daddi and a few other influencers were at a restaurant located in Petaling Jaya where the portion sizes of the dishes were huge and smothered with gravy. With dishes like these, it is hard not to get your hands and mouth dirty, as shown in the video where the sauce was dripping from Daddi’s mouth.

Netizens were harsh in their comments, saying things like “Apasal aku jadi geli tengok video ni” and “ This is so disgusting to watch”. They took it a step further by commenting on Daddi’s appearance, which he then replied to by saying, “ Please stop insulting my physical appearance”.

Constructive criticism is fine, but insulting and commenting on one’s physical appearance is not appropriate as these are considered ‘sensitive issues’.

The food reviewer apologised and said, “I’ll try my best to change how I do my food reviews to ensure there is more etiquette and quality”.