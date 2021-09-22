$!Local girl group Dolla graces New York Times Square Billboard

Local girl group Dolla is the latest Malaysian act to grace Spotify’s New York Times Square Billboard in USA. Dolla is the third Malaysian act to grace the Times Square billboard after Yuna, and most recently, young -rising star Layla Sania.

Dolla’s appearance on the digital billboard came about as a representative of Malaysian singers in Spotify’s EQUAL campaign. EQUAL is a global programme by Spotify aiming to foster equity for women in audio and nurturing equity by highlighting female artists around the world.

There are currently 35 local EQUAL playlists covering artists from over 50 countries with Dolla being on the cover as a representative from EQUAL Malaysia and Singapore’s playlists.

Members of Dolla namely Sabronzo, Tabby, Syasya and Angel were delighted upon learning the news.