Local has car towed away after accidentally filling up with diesel instead of petrol

WE’VE all heard instances of individuals who mixed up diesel and petrol, but we are all aware that this could prove to be a very expensive oversight.

Zarif Irfan recently posted a picture of a black Honda HRV being dragged away to the Facebook group HONDA HRV 3rd Gen 2022 Malaysia Community.

“Only had it for six months, and now it’s being towed away, “ he stated in the description.

In the comments section, Zarif also claimed that he continued driving for another 30 kilometres before his car’s engine fully failed, which he then realised that he had filled his car with diesel instead of petrol.

Internet users shared their opinions about the occurrence after being absolutely perplexed by how the mix-up could have happened.

“I had the same happen to me, had to pay RM1500 for its service and RM250 respectively,“ were common remarks made by online users.

Another said, “I think the engine is still fine as long as you didn’t start it after fueling diesel. It is possible to extract the fuel. However, if you had already started the engine and driven the vehicle, it would stop.”

Have you ever experienced this? If someone were to unintentionally commit this error, what can they do? Let us know.