Local hero saves man from jumping off bridge; Nearly drowns

WHILE attempting to save a man who jumped off a bridge, a man from Johor almost drowned.

Videos of the incident that show the man’s fearless attempt to save the unidentified man have since gone viral on Facebook.

Furthermore, the post on the Mus Warong Kampung page requested prayers for the well-being of his son, the saviour, who had been admitted to the hospital after drowning while trying to save the man.

“Please pray for my son, Muhammad Firdaus Mustapa,“ the father said. No one anticipated that he (the son) would end up drowning; his purpose was to save a man who had jumped from a bridge. He is currently admitted at the Mersing Hospital.

Thankfully, the father was recently informed that his son Muhammad Firdaus had successfully made it through the unfortunate ordeal.

Although, he added that the unidentified individual was still missing.

It has also been reported that the police and bomba personnel are currently conducting a search operation to find the victim.

At least, with the aid of our reliable medical experts, the Johor hero was able to quickly recover.

How inspiring! We sincerely hope the victim is found safely soon and that our very own hero recovers quickly.