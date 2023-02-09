Local hospitalised after eating stinky tofu from night market

WE’VE all seen the trending videos on social media of tourists sampling the stinky tofu at our neighbourhood “Pasar Malam” and walking away satisfied, but a woman and her sister experienced the latter.

A woman recently shared on XiaoHongShu how she and her sister had to be admitted in the ICU for food poisoning after consuming stinky tofu at a KL night market.

The woman and her sister had gone to the night market on Aug 10 where their family had bought two boxes of stinky tofu after noticing a crowd of patrons encircling the stall.

She began experiencing stomach aches the following morning while eating breakfast with her friends, but she didn’t take it seriously since she thought it was menstruation cramps.

“But as time went on, I began to feel increasingly unwell, the diarrhoea got worse, I started vomiting, and I developed a fever.

“I thought I was going to pass out at that point from tiredness. That day, I had already urinated 14 times and puked three times,“ she recalled.

Her sister made the decision to take her to the emergency room at Sunway Medical Centre, where she was admitted right away and given infusions. She was then transferred to the ICU’s High Dependency Unit (HDU) at around 2am.

Unknowingly, she had finally discovered she had a bacterium called Vibrio, which is akin to Cholera, in her stomach.

Later, it was found that in addition to the Rota bacteria, her sister also carried the Vibrio bacteria.

“I wasn’t sure whether the stinky tofu was to blame until after I was discharged from the hospital. Because I consumed two different types of foul-smelling tofu that day,” she claimed.

The girls said they were aware that eating street food has drawbacks, so they weren’t entirely blaming the stinky tofu.

If you’ve ever gone through such an ordeal, let us know in the comment section.