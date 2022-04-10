Local hotel set up non-halal lift in compliance with authorities

A LOCAL hotel in Kuala Lumpur has set up a non-halal lift to accommodate those carrying non-halal goods and perishable items.

Based on a report by The Star Online today, the lift was designated by the hotel’s management as part of the regulations set by authorities to ensure their back-of-house operations were certified halal.

The hotel’s response came about due to the lawyer and activist Siti Kasim’s Instagram post yesterday seeking rationale behind the hotel’s lift carrying the sign.

“So, a friend of mine took this photo at Sheraton Four Points. Can @fourpoints explain the rationale behind this?,” she said in her post.