Local man disgusted by conditions his rented home was left in

MOST people see moving into a new place as the beginning of a new journey. We frequently worry about our housemate’s cleanliness.

In a now-viral Twitter thread, one unfortunate tenant expressed his resentment and fury against his “housemate from hell.”

The problems included a filthy, musty living room and a kitchen floor that hadn’t been mopped in a long time.

He said the housemate had continually worn the same dirty clothing despite its foul scent as possibly the most alarming element.

However, the tenant’s frustration reached a breaking point when he realised his own food was routinely vanishing and his housemate was helping himself to the food without his consent.

“Housemate is supposedly from the East Coast, a state that starts with the letter K,“ he said as a further hint as to the housemate’s hometown.

Moreover, the Twitter user recalled a particularly memorable occasion in which his flatmate used the sofa in their shared living space as a bed for more than two months because the room’s fan broke, causing the sofa’s fabric to turn completely black.

To stop his housemate from using the living room and sofa as a makeshift bed, the tenant even made the desperate offer to buy him a new fan.

The reaction from his housemate, though, was unpleasant and unexpected.

The electrician suddenly acknowledged that he had a level 3 SKM (Mara Skills Certificate) certificate and knew how to do it when he arrived to install the new fan, but he declined because it was not his job, the Twitter user said.

A suitable solution remained elusive despite several attempts to address the issues through different channels, such as WhatsApp messages and in-person discussions.

Unfortunately, even using physical violence and acrimonious arguments to resolve the situation did not work.

What would you do if you were in this tenant’s situation? Do let us know.