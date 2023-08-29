Local man fined RM 8k for failing to produce IC

RARELY, if ever, have we left the house in a hurry and forgotten our wallet. Well, a young man had to learn the hard way to always remember to bring his identification card (IC) with him when he was taken to court and fined for not doing so.

A Malaysian lawyer said in a Xiaohongshu post that police officers had approached the young man for acting incoherently in public.

The man, when approached by the police, retaliated when he was asked for his IC and had accused them of abusing their authority.

Soon after, there was a verbal altercation between the two sides during which the man verbally abused the policemen and even shoved one of them who tried to control the situation.

He was then taken to the Dang Wangi police station for further investigation after the argument.

But when a police officer requested for the man’s IC, he started to act aggressively.

He was unable to provide his IC, which ultimately forced the authorities to consult the National Registration Department (JPN) to confirm his identity.

The young man was eventually taken to court where he was charged with failing to provide his identification card and using derogatory comments towards the authorities.

After the judge determined that the youngster had committed both violations, he was fined RM7,000 for failing to produce his IC and RM100 for disrespecting the police officers.

He was also fined an additional RM1,000 by the judge for the IC offence, and he was given a month to pay it or face a seven-month jail sentence.