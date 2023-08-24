Local man has leg amputated due to drinking ‘Teh Tarik’ 3 times daily for years

WE all like a hot cup of ‘Teh Tarik’, but what happens when our sweet, frothy, thirst-quenching vice turns deadly?

According to a TikTok video posted by @kedidi_kakipalsu, the man in question, who had battled diabetes for more than 30 years, described how his right foot was amputated.

The man, who goes by the name of Azlan, claimed that when he was younger, he was unable to function without consuming at least three cups of the delectable beverage.

“I loved ‘Teh Tarik’ and would drink it every day in the morning, afternoon, and nighttime. Additionally, I used to consume a lot of carbonated beverages like Coca-Cola. He spoke.

He added that he must have ‘Teh Tarik’ in his car at all times, if it ever ran out he would go out of his way to buy sugary drinks.

Azlan claimed that he frequently ate irregularly, eating at the mamak with friends in the early morning hours in addition to his excessive consumption of ‘Teh Tarik’.

He also claimed that as a result of his unhealthy lifestyle, he finally developed diabetes, which caused his wounds to heal much more slowly.

The doctor informed me that I had no choice but to amputate my right foot after the wound deteriorated and got seriously infected, which I did.

The video, which has since received 1.5 million views, featured comments from online users.

Unwillingly, a fellow TikTok user stated that her brother-in-law had passed away at the age of 40 owing to an obsession with ‘Teh Tarik’, which was disturbing given how many Malaysians had a “sugar problem.”

How do you feel about this? Would you reduce drinking Malaysia’s favourite frothy delicacy?