Local man quits job to look after bedridden mother full time

WHETHER we like to admit it or not, our parents are the centre of our universe. We worry about them frequently, yet life’s circumstances prevent us from giving them our best effort.

This weekend, a Malaysian man won many hearts by putting everything else aside to take care of his elderly mother.

The local in question was Alif Rosehaizad, who described his daily caregiving responsibilities for his ailing mother in a now-viral TikTok video.

Alif was seen in the video dressing his mother before giving her medication and feeding her.

He then continues by helping her clean her tracheostomy (the medical aperture in her neck where a tube is implanted to assist her breathing) and brush her teeth.

In addition to these, Alif performs daily tasks including laundry, room cleaning, and physiotherapy by gently moving her arms and legs.

Even with everything he does, he still makes time for himself by going for evening runs.

This was undoubtedly the hardest decision he had to make, but it was also the finest one, he declared in the caption for the video.

According to Says, Alif claimed that after working in the communications sector for 8 years, he had to quit right away to take care of his mother after she felt unwell.

Moreover, it was revealed that his mother had been identified as having hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), a type of brain injury brought on by a lack of oxygen to the brain. She was 65 years old when she was given the diagnosis in June 2022, during the time in which the disease made her body limp and she required daily care.

It doesn’t stop there, Alif had furthered his own comprehensive investigation to discover the best methods for taking care of his mother. He had developed a regimen for taking care of his mother after much trial and error.

“The checklist serves as our guide because my mum is mute and unable to communicate when she is hungry or uncomfortable. According to their effectiveness and quality, the items I need are listed with their brand names, ensuring that my mother receives the greatest and most relaxing care possible,“ he asserted.

Since then, Alif and his mother’s story has received over 2 million views and successfully touched the hearts of millions of people on TikTok.

What he is doing for his mother is admirable; would you be prepared to give up your work to care for your parents?