LOCAL man stabs friend after realising he was kicked out of their WhatsApp group

Let’s be honest, when it comes to WhatsApp groups, there are just too many of them. Whether it’s family or friends, sometimes it’s nice to have a little peace and quiet and not get the constant notifications.

But one man went a step further upon discovering that he was removed from a WhatsApp group— he proceeded to murder the man.

According to the Indonesian news outlet TribunJabar.id, the incident occurred in the Bandung district of Indonesia, and involved 36-year-old Toto Toyiban and his friend Adrian.

Toto and Adrian were reported to be in a motorcycle gang WhatsApp group called XTC Beer 188, where they allegedly got into an argument.

On Oct 29, Toto allegedly said something during the argument that deeply offended Adrian, prompting him to remove him from the WhatsApp group.

In response to the removal, Toto pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Adrian, killing him.

The victim was stabbed in the arm, hand, and left chest, piercing his heart, according to Bandung police chief Commissioner Pol Kusworo Wibowo.

Police discovered Adrian’s body around 4 p.m. local time, according to Kusworo, and arrested Toyo four hours later on the same day of the murder.

Toyo was then brought to the Bandung police station, where he is currently facing up to 15 years in prison for his crimes.