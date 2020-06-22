Local media producer attempts to justify use of blackface

PETALING JAYA: After actress Wani Kayrie posted a video donning blackface while she danced to a viral TikTok challenge to promote an upcoming drama called Dayang Senandung, the producer of the drama has come forward with a statement.

“As producers, we only wanted to make a story based on a mythological tale. Our drama is not insulting towards people with black skin. In fact, we glorify them in our story,” the producer said.

He also added that no plans exist for the reshooting of the TV drama and said that the character Dayang “will become beautiful again”.

Actress Wani has since deleted the TikTok video and urged netizens to stop sharing the video on social media.