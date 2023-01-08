Local sees unusual photographs of men in Port Dickson, believes were used for ‘Black Magic’

IT’S difficult to break the bond between Malaysians and anything eerie and terrifying.

Although some people are more perceptive to astral entities than others, the man in question today was the latter who unintentionally discovered something he was not seeking for.

Some time back, a local revealed his unusual find by the water on the Facebook group “B40 Buat Perangai Apa Harini”.

Although it’s common knowledge to stay away from the sea during a storm, Fitri claimed that despite the poor weather, he felt an odd attraction towards the water on this specific day.

It was only a matter of time before he discovered the odd objects by the coast when he was there. He assumed that it appeared as if the objects desired to be discovered.

Fitri then discovered a few bottles in Port Dickson that had been dug up from the sea and were tightly bound with black strings.

These bottles each contained images of two different men with their names repeatedly scrawled on a piece of paper, so he knew this wasn’t just trash tied together.

Even their names were printed in red, as though someone was trying to curse them.

He claimed that he first opened one of the bottles while debating whether or not to open the other.

Soon, he went online after making his discovery in hopes that the men in the images could be identified and to hopefully share his findings.

Moreover, The World of Buzz reported that Fitri was able to get in touch with one of the individuals in the photo and set up a meeting with him to return his photograph.

Not to mention, there were a tonne of netizens who expressed their suspicions about a black magic ritual in the comment section. Reminding Fitri to look out for himself following his peculiar finding.

What would you do in this circumstance? Run away from it at full speed or handle something connected to black magic?