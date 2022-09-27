Local woman charged ‘penalty fee’ for mixing toll payment methods

A LOCAL woman’s TikTok video went viral as a cautionary tale to all as she was charged the maximum toll rate of RM37 instead of the usual RM 2 at Kota Damansara toll on the PLUS highway due to mixing toll payment methods.

According to Malaysia Trend’s report, the woman whose Tiktok username is @typicalwhitemale, claimed that she was not informed of this guideline of utilising the same payment method each time when entering the toll when purchasing the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tag, which also applies when combining SmartTAG with RFID or Touch ‘n Go.

However, it was found that PLUS Highway had disclosed this regulation of using the same payment method at tolls in January, albeit not mentioning the ‘penalty fee’.

Not only that, she added in the viral video that when requesting a refund, it must be filed within 30 days of the incident, or the consumer will be charged.

Meanwhile, refunding the amount charged takes within 30 days of the complaint submission.

Touch ‘n Go has included steps in filing an overcharge or improper charge complaint with these three steps;

1. Click this link to be redirected to the e-Refund page

2. Fill in all required details

3. Confirm the accuracy of your details then click ‘Submit’