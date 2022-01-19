Local woman raises Indonesian child as her own for 22 years

CHEE HOI LAN, a former kindergarten teacher, began taking care of Rohana Abdullah over 20 years ago. Rohana, the daughter of an Indonesian woman who was working at Chee’s kindergarten, was left behind in Malaysia at the age of two months when her mother was forced to return to her hometown.

Realising the hardships that may fall upon the child, Chee, now 83, decided to raise Rohana as her own child. Even though she knew raising a child from a different religion wouldn’t be as easy, but that did not stop her from giving Rohana all the care she deserved.

“I loved her as my own daughter,” Chee told the media. “Since she was young, I made sure she ate only halal food and pursued life as a true Muslim. I did my best to raise her that way, and I’m glad I managed to do so till today.”

She continued by saying she would continue to raise the now 22-year-old Rohana “until her last breath”, and that her only wish was to see her get married and live a beautiful life.