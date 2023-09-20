Local woman shares harassment experience by e-hailing driver

TIME and time again, we come across news where women encounter harassment issues during their e-hailing rides. In fact, just a few days ago, a Malaysian woman posted her experience of being harassed by a e-hailing rider on the social media platform X.

In the 35 second video recorded by the victim, she explains that it was the first time he had picked up from her office, but he had praised her multiple times with compliments and even suggested marriage. He had also tried to ask her out numerous times, despite her efforts to turn him down.

The victim even told the e-hailing rider that she had a boyfriend in hopes that he would stop harassing her; however this only pushed the suspect further.

He began asking her questions, “What does your significant other do? Is his job better than mine?” along with many other unnecessary questions which made her feel very uncomfortable.

She added in the comment section that thankfully, she managed to safely reach home.

Netizens flooded the comment section, informing her to lodge a police report and sharing tips on how to help deal with similar situations in the future.

“I previously had an e-hailing experience similar to this. So now when I get into a car, I will share the driver’s details with my family members. I will also make a call in the car, keeping them updated on my whereabouts,” commented user @yurijenn.