Local woman thrashes ex-husband over owed RM 87K debt

MONEY is the root cause of a lot of problems; it can cause conflict between lovers, parents, and even spouses, and if incorrectly handled, it may even be disastrous.

A 38-year-old lady recently attacked her ex-husband violently because he hadn’t paid back a debt of RM 87,000 to her.

According to Harian Metro, the event happened on August 6th at the victim’s rental home in Bukit Indah, Ampang.

Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail, the district police commander, said that the suspect stormed over to her ex-husband’s flat and started beating him up over the outstanding RM87,000 debt.

She allegedly continued to punch her ex-husband in the lips as she kicked and hit his head with the handle of a cement scraper.

It was announced shortly after that the suspect, an accountant by profession, was detained by police at 9.45 pm, that same day.

As of now, the case is being investigated under Sections 323 of the Penal Code and 18A of the Domestic Violence Act.