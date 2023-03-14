Locals help inform LRT users of faulty train door by holding up photo of a caution sign

SOMETIMES, we can trust the public to step up and help out when needed, especially where it concerns everyone’s safety and time.

Two young men have taken time out of their day to help other LRT commuters have a smooth, efficient journey following the doors’ malfunction.

As we know, a notice template is stuck on the door window, with both notices printed on both sides of the page however, it needed to be clarified to comprehend.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @ceotransfer, a man was seen putting his phone screen on the faulty door’s window showing commuters outside the LRT to inform them of the malfunction.

The TikTok user, Malie, told SAYS in a short interview that the incident occurred at one of the stops at the Kelana Jaya LRT line.

In the 24-second clip, it is shown that the other commuters boarding the LRT had acknowledged the propped-up phone and entered through the other functioning doors.

The video had garnered online traction with netizens commending the man’s consideration and helpfulness.

“Thank you for helping others in getting this information,” a netizen said.

“Malaysians really do well when it comes to working together”, another netizen said.

Meanwhile, some netizens wondered if anyone outside could read the sign outside the LRT, even saying that they wouldn’t have noticed the sign at first glance.

“If it was me, I’d try to move the notice to the outside of the train if it could be peeled off,” a netizen chimed in.

Malie explained in the comments sections that the notice was actually printed on both sides of the paper but he and the man had intended for commuters to have a clear view of said notice.