‘Locked garage’ in shared flat’s parking area; neighbours annoyed with selfish resident

IF you’ve ever lived in a flat, you are aware that there must be a lot of compromising with your neighbours over how much you can endure. As some neighbours may act selfishly and go above and beyond.

A covered parking space of a Malaysian apartment block can be seen being transformed by one of the inhabitants into a caged ‘garage’ in a recent Facebook post in the group B40 Buat Prengai Apa Harini.

According to the image, it appears that a motorbike was parked inside the gated area, surrounded by other parking lots.

Naturally, Malaysians had a lot to critique seeing this obvious remodelling at a common amenity like a parking lot.

Furthermore, many online users made fun of the caged garage’s absurdity in the comments section and questioned the resident’s motives for creating such a structure.

One reader mockingly said that the residents wished they had T20 instead of B40, while another asserted that only someone with the right “connections” would dare to undertake such renovations.

What do you folks think of the apartment’s caged garage?