Lok lok stall owner slammed on social media for poor hygiene

A LOK LOK stall owner took to social media to share her frustrations on having her skewers broken after customers finish the food on them.

According to a post in a Facebook group KL娱乐站, the lok lok stall owner known as Yan Mable had posted, condemning the action of breaking the food skewers in half, saying it was immoral to do so as it is part of her business’ setup cost.

“Only Malaysians would do such a thing. We need these skewers to operate our business and they are not for you to break it! Return it to us when you’re done eating!” she said in her post

She also compared skewers to cutlery, asking if there was anyone who would break forks and spoons in other restaurants to prevent them from being reused.

“No one in their right mind would use the skewer as a toothpick or chew on it,” she added.

After the post gained attention, it mainly invited ridicule and netizens were disgusted at her lack of hygiene awareness, while other netizens asked if the customers packed the lok lok home along with the skewers.

“This is why I do not eat lok-lok and satay celup. Almost all of them are the same. If you look it through, the colour of the skewer had turned brown, but they are still using it,” a netizen said.

“That’s the main point of breaking the skewers! It is to prevent you from reusing it. This is a single-use item and should not be recycled. Don’t you think it’s disgusting to reuse it? Where’s your hygiene awareness,” another netizen said.

Yan Mable has now restricted her comments section on her post in the KL娱乐站 Facebook group.