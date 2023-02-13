Lorry driver drives wrecked lorry to hospital emergency unit after accident

A LORRY DRIVER displayed sheer determination driving his wrecked vehicle after an accident all the way to the emergency unit of a hospital.

In Sinar Harian’s report, a lorry driver together with his co-driver had collided with a paddy machine in Jalan Sungai Korok in Jitra, Kedah recently.

Footage of the wrecked lorry was also uploaded to TikTok showing the co-driver stuck in the lorry’s passenger seat struggling to get out while being extracted by the hospital staff.

Kedah health director Dr Othman Warijo confirmed that the lorry arrived in front of the hospital’s emergency unit at around 4pm.

He added that the hospital had not been contacted by anyone regarding the accident.

Dr Othman also said that the lorry driver sustained light injuries while the co-driver was severely injured, stuck at the passenger seat.



“While they were at the emergency unit, the lorry driver had sustained light injuries while the co-driver was stuck at the passenger seat.

“The hospital staff successfully managed to extract the co-driver and he was quickly brought into the red zone for further treatment,” Dr Othman said.

He mentioned that the hospital’s assessment shows that the co-driver had sustained injuries on his abdomen and is being transferred to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar for further treatment.