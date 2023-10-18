Lorry spotted dangerously transporting car with its rear dangling

RECENTLY, a truck was seen “transporting” a car on a highway. However, the lorry was not meant to carry an item of that size so the back end of the vehicle could be seen protruding from the back of the lorry.

Many locals were alarmed by the 13-second video, which user @nanmanjoi8715 shared on X and few netizens commented that the truck driver should be disciplined by the appropriate authorities.

It’s also important to note that because the car was covered by the black canvas, it was impossible to see if the vehicle was securely fastened to the lorry.

A netizen commented that lorries carrying cars have actually become a rather common sight in Malaysia and shared a photo of a similar incident.

Another netizen sarcastically remarked “Sure. As long as you cover it with a black tarp, JPJ wouldn’t be able to spot it”.

While, another mocking remark asserted that tinted windows are more dangerous and that this was acceptable in the eyes of the law enforcement.