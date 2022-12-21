Lost elephant wanders into Kluang Prison compound

AN elephant believed to have gotten lost after wandering off from its herd ended up in the compound of Kluang Prison, here three days ago.

Johor State Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Aminuddin Jamin said three personnel were immediately dispatched to the location at about 10pm after they were informed of the elephant’s presence by the Kluang Prison authorities, Bernama reports.

He said the adult elephant, believed to be from a herd of 15 known as ‘Grup Tenang’ could have wandered off and was trying to find its way back.

“Our men fired gunshots into the air to chase the elephant out of the area and guided it towards the nearby Hutan Gunung Lambak where it is safe.

“Perhilitan will continue to monitor the elephant at the location until the situation is completely safe,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

This is the first time an elephant has wandered into a prison compound in the state, he added.

He urged the public not to provoke or get close should they encounter elephants and to contact Perhilitan for further action.