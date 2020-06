According to Chutian Metropolic Newspaper, a stranger surnamed Xu found the loyal dog waiting by the railing on Friday for its owner to return. It kept staring longingly out into the river below.

The footage from a surveillance camera confirmed this and it showed the dog’s owner jumping into the river below.

On May 30, a dog followed its owner to the Yangtze Bridge only to witness its owner jumping into the river to commit suicide.

Xu expressed on social media about his wish to adopt the dog and to provide the loyal dog a home but the dog kept running away from him. The dog also refused to eat or drink anything that was offered.

The director of Wuhan Small Animal Protection Association (Wuhan SAPA), Du Fan, saw Xu’s post online and created a response unit with local volunteers to find the lost dog.

“We still hope to find a new owner for the dog. We think it’s too sad for such a loyal dog to stray on the streets,” Du Fan told Pear Video.

It is not known what drove the dog’s owner to take their life. As of Tuesday, the dog is still not found yet. Hopefully, the loyal dog will get another chance to live in a happy home with a happy family.