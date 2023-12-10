LRT commuter caught casually eating in messily with shoes off

WHEN using public transport, part of being a sensible passenger is to follow the rules. This not only ensures the upkeep of the vehicle but also a form of respect of others onboard.

Recently, a LRT commuter onboard the Kelana Jaya LRT was caught eating in the train with his shoes off, much to everyone’s displeasure.

A TikTok video by @teachercalvintan showed the commuter seated opposite him eating his food from a container, placed on the seat beside him. To make matters worst, he sat crossed feet while his shoes were left nearby him.