LRT commuter caught casually eating in messily with shoes off

WHEN using public transport, part of being a sensible passenger is to follow the rules. This not only ensures the upkeep of the vehicle but also a form of respect of others onboard.
Recently, a LRT commuter onboard the Kelana Jaya LRT was caught eating in the train with his shoes off, much to everyone’s displeasure.
A TikTok video by @teachercalvintan showed the commuter seated opposite him eating his food from a container, placed on the seat beside him. To make matters worst, he sat crossed feet while his shoes were left nearby him.
“It’s already bad enough eating in the train, his rubbish is left just like that,” read the caption in the video.
Calvin alleged in the comments that the errant passenger had thrown the food he was eating under the seat.
Netizens condemned the inconsiderate passenger’s actions, suggesting the passenger to be reprimanded, seeing as he “deserved” it.
Not only that, the RapidKL official TikTok account left a comment inquiring about the details of the incident so that they can take further action.
It is important to not only be considerate but possess some common sense when onboard public transport to make one’s journey as pleasant as possible. What would you have done in this situation? Leave your thoughts.