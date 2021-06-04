Lucifer season 6 to have a time jump from season 5B

Lucifer season 5B returned with a bang, and it was a rollercoaster ride to the end. The season picked up from when God came down to Earth to visit his sons Amenadiel, Lucifer and Michael. God’s arrival on Earth definitely puts a damper on Michael’s (aka Lucifer’s twin) nefarious plans. While that’s good for both celestials and humans, Lucifer is still not pleased for being forced to spend time with his estranged dad.

Season 5B also ended with a few unexpected revelations that will change the lives of the characters in the show. Without giving much away, Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson revealed that season 6 aka the final season will see a time jump.

In an interview with ET, both Modrovich and Henderson assured viewers that the time jump wouldn’t be too far. “We just start with Lucifer and Chloe in the old age home. Just doing ... Water aerobics. Yeah. Why not?! [Laughter]” Modrovich joked.

Based on the previous seasons of Lucifer, it’s assumed the time jump will be within a month or two of the events of season 5b. Henderson also stated the final season has “the most expensive episode yet” and the whole season is a love letter to the fans.

“... it is by far probably the most intimate season we’ve done, it also has the most expensive episode we’ve ever made. So, we’ve still got plenty of spectacle,” Henderson said in an interview with Collider.

Lucifer is based on the DC Comics character of the same name created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg in The Sandman comics, who later became the protagonist of a spin-off comic book series. Season 6 will see the return of the ensemble cast which includes Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, and Aimee Garcia.